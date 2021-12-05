Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $970.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.41. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $114,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

