Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. 36,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,123. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

