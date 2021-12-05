SVB Leerink Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $282.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $296.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VEEV. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.68.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $249.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.18. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,839 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

