Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 401 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 401 ($5.24).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superdry to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Peter Sjölander acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 350.82.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

