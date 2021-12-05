Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,246,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.84. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.94 and a 12 month high of C$34.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.59%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.