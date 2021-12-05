SunContract Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, SunContract has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One SunContract coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $294,701.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00238449 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SNC is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

