Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

