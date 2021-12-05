SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 805,297 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

