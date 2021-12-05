SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 48,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 81,952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE:DBD opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

