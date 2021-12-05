SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $2,432,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 18.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Deluxe stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

