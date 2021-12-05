SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,399 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ichor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ichor by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of ICHR opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

