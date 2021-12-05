SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 83,625 MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $600.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.