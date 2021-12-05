Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 61 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $258.32 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average is $262.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

