Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

IAC stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

