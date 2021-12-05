Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 629,598 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 629,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $38,682,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $17,491,288.23.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 333,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $23,180,399.58.

On Monday, November 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $32,095,953.63.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 418,973 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $28,976,172.68.

On Monday, November 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,107,259.62.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $14,222,864.20.

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $6,372,677.97.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.66, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.