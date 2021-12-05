Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 75 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Dover stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

