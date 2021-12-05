Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 499.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 207,213 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 703,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 201,425 shares during the period.

BSCP stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

