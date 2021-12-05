Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.50 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109,611 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.40, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

