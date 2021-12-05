Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $252.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.87 and a 52-week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,293 shares of company stock worth $361,214. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

