Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 965,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,824,000 after acquiring an additional 231,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

MMC stock opened at $167.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.49.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

