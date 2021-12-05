Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EJUL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,408,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,135,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000.

NYSEARCA:EJUL opened at $25.24 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

