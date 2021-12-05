Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 354,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $90.77 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43.

