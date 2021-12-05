Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $199.86 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.46.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

