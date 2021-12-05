Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 515 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

