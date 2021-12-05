Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

TRI opened at $118.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.