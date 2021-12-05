Stratos (STOS) Trading 41.6% Lower This Week

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Stratos has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00004872 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratos has a total market cap of $35.83 million and $2.69 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.72 or 0.08422509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.21 or 1.00092614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,024,587 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

