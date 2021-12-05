Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $195.85 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012684 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 131,493,915 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

