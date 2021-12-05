Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.26.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

