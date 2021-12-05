StoneX Group Inc. Sells 838 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

NYSE PG opened at $149.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

