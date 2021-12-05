StoneX Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.26 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.