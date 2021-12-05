StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

