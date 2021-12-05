StoneX Group Inc. Has $938,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77.

