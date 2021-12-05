StoneX Group Inc. Has $878,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

NYSE MRK opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

