StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 52.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

