Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,964 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 446% compared to the typical daily volume of 726 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESPR opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

