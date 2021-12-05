Stifel Nicolaus Increases Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $290.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse stock opened at $306.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $232.15 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

