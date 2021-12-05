Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 231 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NKE opened at $170.24 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

