Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $24.03 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $131.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day moving average is $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $230.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

