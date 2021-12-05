Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after buying an additional 438,465 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after buying an additional 814,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

