Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

Shares of UNH opened at $449.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

