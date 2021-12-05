Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 1,755,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $264.86 million, a PE ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

