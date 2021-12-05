Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $19,910,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $18,533,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 5,599,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.