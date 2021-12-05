Stellar Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056979 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00136970 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00173752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.36 or 0.08365921 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.42 or 0.00595909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,500 coins and its circulating supply is 24,646,919,846 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

