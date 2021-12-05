State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929,694 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lannett were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter worth $84,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCI. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 71,000 shares of company stock worth $125,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

LCI stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

