State Street Corp Invests $766,000 in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 327,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MICT during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MICT during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MICT during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of MICT during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MICT during the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

MICT stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. MICT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. MICT had a negative net margin of 87.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

About MICT

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

