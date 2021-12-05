State Street Corp Has $633,000 Holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

State Street Corp lessened its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 127,766 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.13.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

