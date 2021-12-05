State Street Corp Buys Shares of 39,550 Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Culp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at about $5,985,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 2.1% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 121,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Culp’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

