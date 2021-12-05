State Street Corp Buys 466,848 Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 411.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 466,848 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.35% of T2 Biosystems worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 193,756 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 70.1% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 19.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,143 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.18. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

