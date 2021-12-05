StakerDAO (STKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $524,789.12

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One StakerDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. StakerDAO has a market cap of $524,789.12 and approximately $151.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.36 or 0.08365921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,991.18 or 0.99495138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00078591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

Buying and Selling StakerDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakerDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakerDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

