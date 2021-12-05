Stacks (STX) Price Hits $2.24 on Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00004569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and $351.15 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00154647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00059757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00187957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.45 or 0.08265634 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.00625388 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,065,098 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

